Democratic National Convention Party Week Kicks Off with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the annual Capital Pride Festival in Washington,
Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
David Ng

How will Democrats celebrate the coronation of Queen Kamala Harris at the DNC in Chicago next week? With drag queens, of course.

Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are reportedly set to make an appearance Monday at a DNC-themed party thrown by Equality PAC, which raises money for LGBTQ candidates for Congress. The PAC has also held Drag Queen Story Hour events for children.

Other attendees at Monday’s party will include drag performers Chad Michaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Jackie Cox, according to a New York Times report. The gathering will take place at an unannounced venue in Chicago’s Boystown gay enclave.

Kamala Harris has embraced drag queens as a prominent part of her political messaging.

As Breitbart News reported, she was widely ridiculed last month for her appearance in a get-out-the-vote-themed episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, in which she claimed that “our rights and freedoms under attack.”

Since she was anointed by Democrat party elites as their presumptive nominee —without receiving a single primary vote — Kamala Harris has received an outpouring of support from LGBTQ+ leaders.

The Human Rights Campaign has endorsed her presidential campaign, as have Advocates for Transgender Equality and the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Equality PAC has also endorsed Kamala, claiming she embodies “equality, inclusivity, and decency.”

It remains unclear what the PAC means by “decency,” though they probably didn’t mean Kamala’s decision to allow more than 10 million illegal aliens to flood the country and receive taxpayer-funded benefits — like free housing and college education — that are denied to actual American citizens.

Nor did they seem to mean record consumer prices under the Kamala economy, which has made essential goods and services unaffordable for tens of millions of Americans.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.