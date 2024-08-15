Democratic National Convention Party Week Kicks Off with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars

How will Democrats celebrate the coronation of Queen Kamala Harris at the DNC in Chicago next week? With drag queens, of course.

Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are reportedly set to make an appearance Monday at a DNC-themed party thrown by Equality PAC, which raises money for LGBTQ candidates for Congress. The PAC has also held Drag Queen Story Hour events for children.

We want to thank the amazing @NinaWest and @dmandamartini for showing us that reading is FUNDAMENTAL during our Drag Queen Story Hour this past weekend! Now more than ever, it is so important we teach our youngsters about acceptance and being kind to one another. pic.twitter.com/ryJwwDufop — Equality PAC (@lgbtequalitypac) May 1, 2023

Other attendees at Monday’s party will include drag performers Chad Michaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Jackie Cox, according to a New York Times report. The gathering will take place at an unannounced venue in Chicago’s Boystown gay enclave.

Kamala Harris has embraced drag queens as a prominent part of her political messaging.

As Breitbart News reported, she was widely ridiculed last month for her appearance in a get-out-the-vote-themed episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, in which she claimed that “our rights and freedoms under attack.”

Since she was anointed by Democrat party elites as their presumptive nominee —without receiving a single primary vote — Kamala Harris has received an outpouring of support from LGBTQ+ leaders.

The Human Rights Campaign has endorsed her presidential campaign, as have Advocates for Transgender Equality and the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Equality PAC has also endorsed Kamala, claiming she embodies “equality, inclusivity, and decency.”

It remains unclear what the PAC means by “decency,” though they probably didn’t mean Kamala’s decision to allow more than 10 million illegal aliens to flood the country and receive taxpayer-funded benefits — like free housing and college education — that are denied to actual American citizens.

Nor did they seem to mean record consumer prices under the Kamala economy, which has made essential goods and services unaffordable for tens of millions of Americans.

We cannot let this type of hatred win, and we must support a candidate for President that shares the values of equality, inclusivity, and decency. That candidate is Vice President Kamala Harris. — Equality PAC (@lgbtequalitypac) July 21, 2024

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com