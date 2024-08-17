Rappers Kodak Black, Fivio Foreign Release Pro-Trump Anthem ‘ONBOA47RD,’ featuring Donald Trump

Grammy-nominated rapper Kodak Black and Platinum-selling rapper Fivio Foreign have released their new track “ONBOA47RD” — a pro-Trump anthem that samples the voice of none other than former President Donald Trump.

“ONBOA47RD” — the title references Trump’s bid to become the 47th president — has quickly gone viral since it went live late Thursday.

Watch below:

The track samples from one of Trump’s best-known speeches — his inauguration address from 2017: “I will fight for you with every breath of my body and I will never, ever let you known.”

Kodak Black shared the new track with his 13 million Instagram followers.

https://www.instagram.com/fivioforeign_8fs/reel/C-uDW7SuifQ/

Rap artists are flocking to support Trump in growing numbers.

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers such as Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Kodak Black have come forward to support the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee. Others include Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Benny The Butcher.

Waka Flocka Flame recently doubled down on his support for Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House in November, declaring “Trump still my president” in an X post on earlier this month.

