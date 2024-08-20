DNC Cancels James Taylor Performance, Blaming ‘Raucous Applause,’ for Schedule Overruns

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) canceled legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor’s performance set down for Monday night, claiming “the raucous applause” during speeches caused the event’s schedule to run overtime.

“Because of the raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker, we ultimately skipped elements of our program to ensure we could get to President Biden as quickly as possible so that he could speak directly to the American people,” DNC officials told the Hollywood Reporter.

Convention organizers insisted that, nonetheless, they are “proud” of the energy at this year’s DNC.

“We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage,” they said.

Taylor was supposed to perform on Monday during the 10:00 p.m. EST block, between First Lady Jill Biden’s speech and Ashley Biden’s introduction of her father, President Joe Biden, who was ousted from his 2024 reelection campaign.

Earlier that day, the “Something in the Way She Moves” singer was seen rehearsing inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where the 2024 DNC is being held.

Watch Below:

Joe Biden has a friend in James Taylor >>> pic.twitter.com/J3OIESGAaq — Susan Page (@SusanPage) August 19, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Biden didn’t end up taking the stage until 11:30 p.m. EST, at which point he screamed his farewell address and embraced divisive rhetoric, claiming Trump supporters “can’t think” and “can’t read very well.”

“Donald Trump and the Republican friends, they not only can’t think, they can’t read very well,” the 81-year-old president said.

During his speech, Biden also promulgated a slew of debunked hoaxes, including the long-debunked “very fine people” hoax, in which leftists falsely claim that then-President Donald Trump had referred to neo-Nazis as “very fine people,” when in fact, Trump condemned them “totally.”

WATCH: Joe Biden Repeats Fine People Hoax at DNC

C-SPAN

While this hoax has been repeatedly debunked for years, left-wing activists continue to use it as part of their talking points in an attempt to smear the 45th president.

Notably, even the left-wing fact checking website Snopes has admitted, “No, Trump Did Not Call Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists ‘Very Fine People.'”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.