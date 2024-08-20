‘Reservoir Dogs,’ ‘Kill Bill’ Star Michael Madsen Charged with Domestic Violence

Actor Michael Madsen, star of films including the Quentin Tarantino films Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was arrested and charged with domestic violence in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The L.A. Police told TMZ that Madsen was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge late on Saturday night.

It is alleged that Madsen pushed his wife, DeAnna, then forced her out of their home before locking her out.

The reason for the marital spat was not revealed, but when police arrived, DeAnna, who has been married to the actor since 1996, was safe with a security guard. She refused medical attention when the L.A. Police offered to call an ambulance.

Officers spoke to the pair and then arrested the actor and took him off to lockup.

“It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both,” Madesn’s representative told TMZ in a statement.

Madsen has a long history of altercations and arrests.

Most recently, he was arrested and charged with trespassing last year after he entered a neighbor’s property without permission.

In April of 2019, Madsen was arrested and charged with drunk driving. He was later sentenced for a four-day jail stint for the incident.

The 2019 arrest cost him a $100,000 paycheck for a role in the film Confessions of a Serial Killer after the production decided not to include him in the film.

The Kill Bill star also had legal troubles for drunk driving back in 2012 when he was arrested after police observed him driving erratically. The actor struck a plea deal for the arrest and promised to attend AA meetings. Unfortunately, he failed to uphold the agreement and his probation was revoked.

