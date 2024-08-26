Beyoncé Threatens to Sue Trump Over Use of ‘Freedom’ in Video

Pop star Beyoncé reportedly threatened legal action over the Donald Trump campaign’s use of her song, Freedom, in a campaign video.

On Tuesday, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung posted a short video on his X feed of Trump deboarding from his plane as the Beyoncé song plays in accompaniment.

A Beyoncé insider, though, reportedly told Rolling Stone that the singer quickly contacted the Trump campaign and threatened to sue.

Cheung deleted the video featuring the tune sometime late on Wednesday.

Neither Beyoncé, nor the Trump campaign made any public statements over the controversy.

This is not the first time an artist has threatened Trump for using a song without permission.

Also this month, the family of late singer Issac Hayes demanded that Trump’s campaign stop using his 1996. song, “Hold On, I’m Coming,” which was sung by duo Sam & Dave.

Canadian crooner Celine Dion also slammed the Trump campaign for using her music without permission after the campaign used her song, “My Heart Will Go On,” at a rally in Montana.

during his previous campaign in 2020, rockers The Rolling Stones demanded that Trump stop using their music after his campaign played the 1969 classic, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” at a rally in Tulsa.

Other artists who have threatened legal action over usage of their music includes, Sinéad O’Connor’s Estate, singer Pharrell Williams, and rocker Steven Tyler, among others.

