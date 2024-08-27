Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Wife Cheryl Hines Urged Him to Meet with Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Tucker Carlson in an interview this week that his wife, Hollywood star Cheryl Hines, had encouraged him to meet with former President Donald Trump, not to shun him.

Hines was rumored to have been skeptical of Kennedy’s alliance with Trump, and Kennedy’s critics have taunted him on social media about his wife’s supposed opposition to his decision to endorse Trump for president on Friday.

However, as Kennedy told Carlson (via The Wrap), she ultimately urged her husband to give Trump a chance:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wasn’t sure about the idea of meeting with Donald Trump, because he thought it would be a “nonstarter” with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, he told Tucker Carlson in a new interview. But when he called her to talk about it, his wife told him to listen to Trump, he said — and then the couple had an in-person meeting with the former president and his campaign manager, Susie Wiles. … When asked if he’d be interested in talking with Trump, Kennedy said that he told a campaign representative, “I don’t think so.” “And then, and part of this was, I just thought it was a nonstarter with Cheryl,” Kennedy explained. “And I called Cheryl up, and she said to me, ‘You should hear them out.’”

Hines is best known for her role as Larry David’s wife on the comedy show Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her co-star, Bradley Whitford, had slammed her over her husband’s decision, accusing her of staying “silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist.” (Trump was found not liable for “rape” by a New York jury.)

Kennedy suspended his campaign in ten battleground states on Friday and endorsed Trump, citing the latter’s support for addressing the issues of free speech, the war in Ukraine, and children’s health. He also noted that Democrats had been “dismantling” democracy rather than defending it, as it had tried to remove him from the ballot in many states, while installing Vice President Kamala Harris as its presidential nominee without any votes or media interviews.

