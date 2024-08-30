Netflix’s ‘Kaos’ Star Rakie Ayola: I’d Vote for Jill Stein over Kamala Harris

Netflix’s Kaos star Rakie Ayola said that while she hopes Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 presidential election against former President Donald Trump, she would vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein over Harris. The actress added that she has “a great issue” with the Biden-Harris administration, and that she doesn’t think the United States is “ready for a female president.”

“I’d say truthfully, no, I don’t think the U.S. is ready for a female president, but that doesn’t mean they won’t vote for one. That doesn’t mean that people won’t vote for [Harris],” Ayola, who is Welsh and can’t vote in the United States, told Newsweek.

The Pact actress went on to say that “Maybe new things, innovative things, progressive things only ever happen when we’re not ready for them,” but added, “Maybe by their very nature, they can’t — if we’re too comfortable, we just stick with what we have.”

“I hope that Kamala Harris wins over Trump. But, you know, I’m not there to vote. Is the U.S. ready for that to happen? Not at all,” Ayola said.

“But then the U.S. wasn’t ready for [Barack] Obama and the reaction to him was everything that’s happened since in terms of where politics has swung,” she added. “So I’d say I hope she wins, but then I’d also say, ‘Buckle up, everybody, because it’s going to be a bumpy ride.'”

Ayola also noted that if she were in the United States and able to vote, “I’d be voting for Jill Stein.”

“But I’d also know that that would be a protest vote,” the No Offence actress said, adding that she has “a great issue with [Harris] and [Joe] Biden.”

