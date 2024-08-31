‘Real Embarrassing’: Sopranos Actor Michael Imperioli Ripped for Gushing over Photo of Young Kamala Harris

Michael Imperioli, a star from the show The Sopranos, apparently received backlash online after sharing and gushing over a photo of a young Kamala Harris.

According to the New York Post, Imperioli posted the image of Harris on Sunday, and his fans were quick to share their thoughts, the outlet reported Saturday.

“I would vote for her based on this photo alone,” Imperioli wrote in the caption. As of Saturday morning, it appeared he had turned the comments off on the image, but the Post article quoted several social media users who had voiced their opinions:

“Dude, you’re losing your sh-t,” one person said, while another commented, “This is real embarrassing my guy.”

Yet another person wrote, “This is what it looks like when your acting career falls apart and you need money.”

In another post on Saturday, Imperioli shared the same photo of Harris and wrote, “Our next president was in a really cool band in Manchester back in the day. So SAVE DEMOCRACY and VOTE KAMALA. Links in bio TO REGISTER TO VOTE and DONATE to the CAMPAIGN”:

Commenters once again shared their opinions, one user writing, “Imagine thinking she’s cool in any way.”

“She’s had 3.5 years to fix the problems that she helped create. NOTHING WILL CHANGE with her,” someone else said.

An Economist/YouGov poll shows that most voters think former President Donald Trump is a strong leader and that Vice President Kamala Harris is a weak leader, Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

Digging deeper, the poll shows that independents view Trump as a strong leader by an even wider margin. Just over six in ten independents say he is a strong leader. Another 38 percent believe he is “weak.” Turning to Harris, a majority of 51 percent of U.S. adults view her as a “weak” leader, including a plurality of 38 percent who see her as “very weak.” Conversely, 49 percent believe she is a “strong” leader, with 24 percent seeing her as “very strong” and 25 percent describing her as “somewhat strong.”

A recent Reuters/Ipsos survey shows Trump leading Harris in the seven battleground states where the race was closest in 2020, Breitbart News reported Thursday.