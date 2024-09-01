Stevie Wonder Song Calls for National Unity After Hyping Kamala at DNC, Where Speakers Smeared GOP as ‘MAGA Extremists’

Famed song writer and singer Stevie Wonder has released a new song asking if we can “fix our nation’s broken heart,” only a little over a week after appearing in Chicago to support Kamala Harris at her coronation as the Democrat Party’s nominee for president, Billboard reported.

Wonder appeared on night three of the Democrat National Convention (DNC) and told the audience, “This is a moment to tell your children where you were and what you did. When we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow’s promises, we must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote.”

The “Isn’t She Lovely” singer then added, “We must keep on keeping on until we truly are a united people of these United States. And then we will reach our higher ground. Are we ready? Because, you know, we need Kamala Harris.”

Clearly, Wonder thinks we cannot be “united” unless we are all voting for Democrats — many of whom described their political opponents as “MAGA extremists” during the convention.

That backdrop undermines the empty, nonpartisan platitudes of his new song.

Starting off with, “Can we fix our nation’s broken heart?, Are we brave enough to try?” the song goes on to plead for people to “listen to different thoughts and points of views.”

Wonder then croons that “tears” are “streaming down” the faces of children, and “love has gone without a trace.”

The song goes on to lament about “homelessness” and “poverty” and in a veiled advocacy for illegal immigrants adds, “There’s a light in everyone, They deserve a new beginning.”

Echoing the left’s recent obsession about ending free speech to combat “misinformation,” Wonder’s song adds, “We’ve been floating alone in a dark and bitter cold, ‘Cause there’s a growing ocean of lies that we’ve been told.”

To fix this, the Democrat supporter sings, “But what I’ve found, Is with our truth, compassion and love, We can fix our nation’s broken heart.”

The line “with our truth” is a typical refrain from the left which often calls for people to tolerate “their truth” whether it is a factual truth or not.

While this song is clearly meant to coincide with his political activism, it is far softer than some of his other politically motivated songs such as “Livin’ for the City” or the anti-Nixon “You Haven’t Done Nothing,” and “Skeletons” which he aimed at tearing down Ronald Reagan, among others.

