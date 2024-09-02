‘Dawson’s Creek’ Actor Obi Ndefo Dead at 51

Actor Obi Ndefo, who was perhaps best known for playing Bodie Wells in WB’s Dawson’s Creek, died on Saturday at the age of 51. The actor’s passing comes five years after he lost his legs in a hit-and-run incident. His cause of death remains unclear.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace,” the actor’s sister, Nkem Ndefo, wrote in a Saturday Facebook post.

In addition to being actor, Ndefo was also a writer, yoga teacher, and the founder of the Los Angeles-based Arts Alliance for Humanity, a non-profit organization focused on fostering art literacy in communities and public schools.

In August 2019, the Stargate SG-1 actor was loading groceries into his trunk when someone speeding in an SUV veered out of their lane and slammed into him, severing his right leg and leaving his left leg hanging on tenuously by skin alone, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The driver of the SUV then sped off, leaving Ndefo on the street. But the next day, a 25-year-old man, who had abandoned a damaged SUV less than a mile away from the hit-and-run, was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI causing injury.

A few months after the incident, the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actor, who at the time was in the process of getting prosthetic legs, told the L.A. Times that he had “not one ounce” of hate or anger for the driver, and harboring such emotions would only be self-destructive.

Ndefo, who was also a graduate of Yale University’s drama school, reportedly continued practicing yoga after the crash.

“These words don’t come easy. It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend,” Ndefo’s Dawson’s Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Gale Leery on the show, wrote in an Sunday Instagram post.

“You always were and always will be a bright shining light,” Humes added. “What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent. I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior.”

