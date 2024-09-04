‘Wet Ass P*ssy’ Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Scolds Fans Who Don’t Plan to Vote: Why Help Trump Become President Again?

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who recently performed a song about her “fat pussy” at a Kamala Harris rally in Georgia, is calling out fans who don’t plan on voting in November, saying they may help former President Donald Trump win.

The “Wet Ass Pussy” rapper went on a typically profane tirade in a borderline soft-core Billboard cover interview.

“I don’t like it when I see people saying, ‘I’m not voting. F–k it,’” she told the outlet. “What the f–k are you talking about? You’re going to complain about what you don’t like but you’re not going to help the cause?”

“I think that’s very irresponsible because if you don’t like what Trump has going on, why even aid in him being the president again?” she added.

Two months out from the election, Democrats are worried that many woke, young progressives won’t cast a ballot in protest of the war in Gaza.

The recent protests at the DNC in Chicago showed that replacing Joe Biden with Kamala Harris hasn’t placated the party’s growing anti-Israel cohort. In addition, candidates Jill Stein and Cornell West continue to draw young progressives away from Kamala Harris with their staunchly anti-Israel platforms.

In the Billboard interview, Megan Thee Stallion reiterated her support for Kamala Harris but didn’t mention any of Kamala’s policies or positions, only citing her gender and skin color.

“To be alive in a lifetime where a Black [sic] woman or a woman at all could be the president, I feel so blessed,” she says. This is what the future is about. We really about to get a strong, Black female in there. I feel like America needed a woman to come in here and put a woman’s touch on it.”

“It’s been going a little crazy lately, and we need somebody to put their foot down,” she adds. “I feel like Kamala, she gon’ do that.”

As Breitbart News reported, Megan Thee Stallion was thee main attraction at a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Georgia in July. The rapper sang about her “fat pussy” to a capacity crowd before Kamala took the stage.

Some speculated that people only came to the Harris rally to see the free Megan Thee Stallion performance, with reports of crowds leaving the rally several minutes into Harris’s speech.

