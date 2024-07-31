Megan Thee Stallion performed a song about her “fat pu**y” on Tuesday during a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia.

The rapper previously recorded and released the song, “WAP” with rapper Cardi B. Prior to performing at the Harris campaign rally, Megan confirmed on Monday that she would be headlining the event.

It was speculated that people had only come to the Harris rally to see Megan Thee Stallion, as several people were reported to have left the rally several minutes into Harris’s speech.

Were people at Kamala’s rally for her or for Megan Thee Stallion’s concert? After people started leaving 10 minutes into Kamala’s speech, I would say there’s some validity to the rumors that people were there mainly for the celebrity appearances | @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/kDe8MvTctG — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 31, 2024

Megan The Stallion just performed at a Kamala Presidential campaign rally. Any dignity America had left is officially dead. Here’s some of the lyrics to the song she performed: "That waist, that a*s, them t*tties (that waist, that a*s, them titti*es). If I wasn't me and I… pic.twitter.com/TiXbgOgVKh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 30, 2024

Kamala Harris’ handlers just trotted out talentless rapper Megan Thee Stallion to twerk and gyrate in front of a rally crowd while barely rapping her song because it’s so explicit to advocate for abortion. This is the song she was rapping: “Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big t*****s,… pic.twitter.com/yPEIUlq1dK — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) July 31, 2024

People attending the rally were also seen “swag surfing.”

Thousands of Harris supporters swag surfing at her packed Atlanta rally tonight. pic.twitter.com/axoD1emLki — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 31, 2024

As Breitbart News has reported, Megan was sued by a former camera operating who accused her of alleged sexual harassment and having created a hostile work environment.