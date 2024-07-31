Video: Megan Thee Stallion Performs Song About Her ‘Fat Pu**y’ at Kamala Harris Campaign Rally

Megan Thee Stallion performed a song about her “fat pu**y” on Tuesday during a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia.

The rapper previously recorded and released the song, “WAP” with rapper Cardi B. Prior to performing at the Harris campaign rally, Megan confirmed on Monday that she would be headlining the event.

It was speculated that people had only come to the Harris rally to see Megan Thee Stallion, as several people were reported to have left the rally several minutes into Harris’s speech.

People attending the rally were also seen “swag surfing.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Megan was sued by a former camera operating who accused her of alleged sexual harassment and having created a hostile work environment.

