Sam Smith, Jayne County, André 3000 Other Pop Stars Team Up for Transgender Propaganda Album

Singers Sam Smith, Sade Adu, André 3000, and Jayne County are collaborating on a 46-track transgender propaganda album titled “Transa.”

The album includes a track called “Young Lion,” in which Adu sings to her real-life 28-year-old daughter, who identifies as a man and goes by the name Izaak, according to a report by the New York Times.

“Young man, it’s been so heavy for you, you must have felt so alone,” she sings. “I should have known.”

Transgender activist and musician Massima Bell, who worked on “Transa” as a creative producer, said, “It’s amazing to hear a legendary musician like Sade sing about her heartfelt experience as the parent of a trans child — it’s incredibly powerful.”

“In the human world, we’re perceived in all these hurtful ways,” Bell added. “As trans people, we often find it easier to connect to the nonhuman world around us, where there isn’t that judgment.”

The pro-transgender album is the latest endeavor from the organization Red Hot, which was founded at the peak of the AIDS epidemic, the New York Times noted.

“We’re living in a time when trans people, the most marginalized and vulnerable people in our culture, are being attacked and stigmatized, much like people with AIDS were in the ’90s,” Red Hot co-founder John Carlin told the outlet.

“We’re doing this to make sure the culture wars are being fought from both sides,” Carlin added.

Jayne County, meanwhile, told the New York Times that her new version of her 1974 song, “Surrender Your Gender,” is “tongue in cheek,” like “most of my work.”

“It has a serious side but the humor is important because it brings people in who might have otherwise been afraid of a song that talks this way about gender,” the 77-year-old Wayne County & the Electric Chairs singer said.

County added, “The humor also makes it easier for anyone who’s struggling to accept their gender.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.