Variety Attempts to Shame Taylor Swift Into Endorsing Kamala Harris

Hollywood trade publication Variety is attempting to shame Taylor Swift into endorsing Kamala Harris, publishing a column on Monday saying Swift’s decision to thus far remain silent on the 2024 election is “regrettable” in light of her past political support for Democrats, including Joe Biden.

The publication even called out Swift for having the audacity to socialize with Brittany Mahomes, whom former President Donald Trump has thanked for her support.

Variety’s column comes on the heels of two major polls trusted by leftists showing former President Donald Trump pulling slightly ahead of Kamala Harris with voters nationwide — a major setback for the Harris campaign, which has received endless free hype from the establishment media since Democrat elites installed her as their nominee.

With less than two months to go until the presidential election, Swift has given no indication that she will make an endorsement this time around. And the political-media establishment is putting on the pressure.

“Given how much mileage Taylor Swift got in the past out of her decision to speak out on politics, the idea that she will remain silent would seem to make her past speaking out, at a more convenient moment, appear cynical,” wrote Variety’s Daniel D’Addario.

“It’d be regrettable if her engagement with the world of politics were just another of her eras, and one from which she were willing to move on.”

As Breitbart News reported, former President Donald Trump leads incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris nationally in the latest New York Times/Siena poll. In a two-way race, Trump is up by one point, 48 to 47 percent.

The latest Harvard-Harris poll also showed Trump up, 47 to 46 percent.

