James Bond Star Ana de Armas Opens up About Ditching Hollywood for ‘Off the Grid Home’

Hollywood Star Ana de Armas says her “off the grid” home in Vermont is her attempt to create her own “safe space” after she ditched Los Angeles.

During an interview with E! News to discuss the premiere of her newest film, Eden, de Armas said she decided to dump L.A. for a home in rural Vermont to “get away from the craziness of the world.”

“We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I’ve made that decision myself,” the Knives Out star explained.

“I found a home where I really feel off the grid,” she continued. “I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there.”

De Armas added a few years ago she began to feel she needed to make a serious change in her life.

“You just feel it when it’s time to change,” she told E!. “Look out for yourself. There’s a time when you learn what’s good for you and what’s not. What serves you the most? Pay attention to that and take action.”

Some of de Armas’s recent roles includes a top spot in the 2021 James Bond picture, No Time to Die. She then starred as Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 biopic, Blonde, which led to an Academy Award nomination.

De Armas, 36, now lives in a $7 million home in Vermont with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms amid the mountains, forests and open meadows of the Green Mountain State.

The Blond star is not the only member of the Hollywood elite to abandon Los Angeles.

As L.A. and the rest of the state continue to wallow in a massive crime wave, many stars from A-listers down have left L.A. and/or California.

Those who left L.A. include Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco. Many others have done the same, including Mark Wahlberg, Dean Cain, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Davi, Sheryl Crow, Nikki Sixx, Rob Schneider, Scott Baio, and more.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston