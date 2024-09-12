Pop Star Chappell Roan Dedicates First VMA Award to ‘All the Queer Kids in the Midwest’

The Missouri-bred singer Chappell Roan, who the Associated Press called “the yodeling queer pop icon of tomorrow,” dedicated her first-ever VMA win to “all the queer kids in the Midwest,” adding, “I am one of you.”

“I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people that fuel pop,” Roan said while accepting her Best New Artist win at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday.

Watch Below:

Clad in a chain-link dress and headpiece, the 26-year-old pop star took to the stage to read from her diary as her acceptance speech, adding that her VMA win is also dedicated “to the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love — or hate.”

“And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears. Thank you for listening,” the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer continued.

“For all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now: I see you. I understand you, because I’m one of you. And don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be, bitch,” Roan concluded.

The “My Kink Is Karma” singer is known for her eccentric style and concerts that solicit fan participation in dress codes and themes, including, “slumber party kissin’,” “goth grunge and glitter,” and “so you wanna be a pop star,” according to a report by People.

As celebrities, academia, children’s books, television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism and the concept of “fluid gender,” more and more young people are doubting their biological sex an have started identifying as “non-binary.”

As Breitbart News reported, recent studies strongly suggest that social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

