Kamala Harris Campaign Launches Taylor Swift-Themed Digital Billboards in Times Square, Las Vegas Strip: ‘We’re in Our Kamala Era!’

Kamala Harris has wasted little time in capitalizing on Taylor Swift’s endorsement.

The Democratic National Committee and the Kamala Harris campaign has launched a series of digital billboards in New York’s Times Square and the Las Vegas strip that borrow from Taylor Swift’s albums and songs.

“We’re in Our Kamala Era!” one billboard blares.

“A New Way Forward…. Ready for It?” another asks.

The billboards reportedly went live in New York and Las Vegas on Friday.

Taylor Swift posted her Kamala Harris endorsement to Instagram late Tuesday, clearly timed to land just moments after the presidential debate. While she announced she was voting for Kamala, she tempered her enthusiasm by encouraging her millions of fans to do their own research and vote however they choose.

Her reserved support comes as Kamala Harris continues to be unpopular among many young progressive voters due to the war in Gaza. Anti-Israel progressives have protested Kamala’s events as well as last month’s DNC.

Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris also came just two days after Hollywood trade publication Variety shamed the pop diva for her silence on the 2024 election.

Variety’s column applied blatant pressure on Swift to come off the sidelines, calling her silence “regrettable.”

