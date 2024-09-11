Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris Two Days After Variety Says No Endorsement Would Be ‘Regrettable’

Was it a coincidence? Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris comes just two days after Hollywood trade publication Variety shamed the pop diva for her silence on the 2024 election.

Variety called Taylor Swift’s silence “regrettable” in a column that ran Monday, noting her past vocal support of establishment Democrats, including Joe Biden in 2020, as well as many woke progressive causes.

Taylor Swift posted her Kamala Harris endorsement to Instagram late Tuesday, clearly timed to land just moments after the presidential debate. While she announced she was voting for Kamala, she tempered her enthusiasm by encouraging her millions of fans to do their own research and vote however they choose.

Her reserved support comes as Kamala Harris continues to be unpopular among many young progressive voters due to the war in Gaza. Anti-Israel progressives have protested Kamala’s events as well as last month’s DNC.

Variety’s column applied blatant pressure on Swift to come off the sidelines.

“Given how much mileage Taylor Swift got in the past out of her decision to speak out on politics, the idea that she will remain silent would seem to make her past speaking out, at a more convenient moment, appear cynical,” wrote Variety’s Daniel D’Addario.

“It’d be regrettable if her engagement with the world of politics were just another of her eras, and one from which she were willing to move on.”

Variety’s column came on the heels of two major polls trusted by leftists showing former President Donald Trump pulling slightly ahead of Kamala Harris with voters nationwide — a major setback for the Harris campaign, which has received endless free hype from the establishment media since Democrat elites installed her as their nominee.

As Breitbart News reported, former President Donald Trump leads incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris nationally in the latest New York Times/Siena poll. In a two-way race, Trump is up by one point, 48 to 47 percent.

The latest Harvard-Harris poll also showed Trump up, 47 to 46 percent.

