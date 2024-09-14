Stormy Daniels Fears Trump Will Try Her for Treason if He Wins Election

Left-wing porn star Stormy Daniels says she’s afraid that former President Donald Trump will have her tried for treason if he wins the 2024 election.

“I don’t think he necessarily hates me — I think he hates the situation [I’ve put him in],” Daniels, who testified at Trump’s trial — brought by George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — in May, told Rolling Stone.

Nonetheless, Daniels maintains that she hates Trump, and claims she believes there’s a “strong possibility” 45th president would have her tried for treason if elected this November.

“He doesn’t want to be president. He wants to be king,” the porn star insisted. “He wants to sit on his gold-toilet throne and wear a fuckin’ — I don’t know. I do hate him, in that way.”

Daniels went on to say that either way, “There will be chaos.”

“I’m sitting in this yard, and I’m thinking, ‘My horses should be standing there,'” she added. “I should be looking at my daughter’s pony. It’s simple things like that, which are a reminder that I have to live this every day.”

Daniels, who told Rolling Stone she’s currently “living in an RV,” still has to pay Trump’s legal fees related to a separate defamation case. In the meantime, she has been on tour doing a stand-up comedy routine and lambasting the former president.

She noted to the magazine that she feels she has lost more than she has gained.

After being told by Rolling Stone that her actions may have inspired others to come forward, and if that is “any consolation,” Daniels said, “I mean — yes. But at the same time? I also wish I were looking at my horses right now.”

