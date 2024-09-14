Trump Supporters Mock Taylor Swift in ’22’ TikTok Trend: ‘I Don’t Know About You But… I’m Voting Trump, Trump Baby’

A new TikTok trend has Trump supporters mocking Taylor Swift over her recent endorsement of Kamala Harris, using her hit single “22” to express their support for former President Donald Trump.

The trend combines lyrics from the ear-splitting “22” with the pro-Trump anthem “Trump Trump Baby” by rapper Forgiato Blow.

“I don’t know about you,” they begin, “but I’m voting Trump, Trump baby!”

Watch below:

Taylor Swift posted her Kamala Harris endorsement to Instagram late Tuesday, clearly timed to land just moments after the presidential debate. While she announced she was voting for Kamala, she tempered her enthusiasm by encouraging her millions of fans to do their own research and vote however they choose.

Her reserved support comes as Kamala Harris continues to be unpopular among many young progressive voters due to the war in Gaza. Anti-Israel progressives have protested Kamala’s events as well as last month’s DNC.

Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris also came just two days after Hollywood trade publication Variety shamed the pop diva for her silence on the 2024 election.

Variety applied blatant pressure on Swift to come off the sidelines, calling her continued silence “regrettable.”

Swift endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 but famously declined to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016.

She jumped into the 2018 midterms by refusing to support Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) while endorsing Democrats Phil Bredesen for the Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives. Bredesen lost to Blackburn, while Cooper retained his House seat.

