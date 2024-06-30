‘Trump Trump Baby’: Amber Rose, Forgiato Blow Release MAGA Rap Video Inspired by Vanilla Ice

Model Amber Rose appears in a new MAGA-themed music video from rapper Forgiato Blow, titled “Trump Trump Baby” — an ode to former President Donald Trump and a takedown of Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency.

The single features a number of zippy one-liners, including “Democrat party going to take your freedom, indictin’ our president ’cause they can’t beat him” and “the media is the enemy of the people, the Democrats and the fakes news always be cheatin’.”

Among the song’s refrains are “FJB” (fuck Joe Biden) and its euphemism “let’s go Brandon.”

Watch below:

The song is clearly inspired by the Vanilla Ice smash hit “Ice Ice Baby” from 1990.

As Breitbart News reported, Amber Rose officially endorsed Trump for the upcoming 2024 presidential election in an Instagram post in May. She shared a photo of herself with Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump with the caption “Trump 2024,” along with the American flag.

Rose later said the guilty verdict in Trump’s New York case only “helps him more. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they want to vote for him more than ever.”

Trump is quickly gaining support from the rap community, including 11 rappers such as Sexyy Red and Kodak Black.

