John Legend, Who Smears Conservatives as Racist, Performed Prince Tribute to Welcome Tim Walz on DNC Stage

Singer and Democratic Party activist John Legend, who’s spent years attacking and smearing conservative Americans and supporters of former President Donald Trump, sang Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” to welcome Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz onto the stage at the DNC on Wednesday night.

As noted by Variety, John Legend “has some history in covering Prince, having performed ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ as part of a Prince tribute at the Grammys in 2020.” Prince was not only a Minnesota native, he also set his Academy Award-winning film, Purple Rain, in his home state. Take a look:

John Legend and Sheila E perform “Let’s Go Crazy” at Night 3 of the #DNC pic.twitter.com/iEApwwC9MI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 22, 2024

Legend’s performance came after musicians Jason Isbell and Mickey Guyton performed on Monday night before Patti LaBelle and Common on Tuesday.

“James Taylor had been set to have the most high-profile spot on Monday, singing ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ as a lead-in to his friend Joe Biden’s speech, but it was cut for time when the program was running well over an hour long,” noted Variety.

John Legend has been vocal in his disdain for Republicans and Trump supporters for years and has not let down this election cycle. Just recently, he said that his eight-year-old daughter expressed to him that she “can’t imagine why anyone would want to vote for Donald Trump.”

“[Luna] is so excited to see someone who’s black and Asian like she is, [and] a woman like she is — so she’s looking at [Kamala] like ‘this is me’ up there,” he told The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “For her to see that, of course, is really inspiring, and she’s excited, and she can’t imagine why anyone would vote for Donald Trump, but that’s another issue.”

In the past, Legend called Trump a “racist piece of shit” and a “canker sore on this country.”

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of shit. He says piece of shit shit all the time — that’s what he does. We need to get him out of office,” he said in 2019.

Legend also said in 2016 that Trump supporters are those who allowed slavery to happen, even though the Democrats were the party of slavery and Jim Crow. He also called the National Anthem a “weak song” during the height of the NFL kneeling controversy.

