Members of the Hollywood elite wore pins supporting a cease fire between Israel and terror organization Hamas in Gaza during the Emmys on Sunday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Included among the celebrities who were seen wearing the pin were Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Dallas Goldtooth and Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), and TV writer Brittani Nichols (Abbott Elementary) and her partner Caroline Joyner, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Coughlan in particular has been an opponent of Israel’s attempt to put an end to Hamas. She took to her social media to tell fans why she was wearing the pin.

“You might have seen me wear a red pin on the red carpet and press events during the last while and I thought it would be a good time to share some information about Artists for Ceasefire and what we stand for,” she wrote on Instagram in May.

In other interviews, Coughlan said she “feels very passionately” about the issue” and added, “I’m Irish also, so it’s sort of a different perspective. And I just feel, if I have this global platform, which I do at the minute, I think if I can hopefully raise funds for aid organizations — I have a fundraiser on my Instagram right now,” Middle East Monitor reported.

As some of the celebs inside the Peacock Theatre wore their pins, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered to demonstrate outside the theater corralled by a cordon of police. Some of the protesters carried signs accusing Israel of “murdering children” and others toted signs reading, “While you’re watching, bombs are dropping,” according to Images.

A large number of celebrities have joined movements to end Israeli actions against Hamas since the terror group launched its horrendous attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in which more than 1,000 innocent Israeli civilians, including 36 children, were murdered by marauding Hamas terrorists. In addition, Hamas took 251 civilians caprice, including women, children, and elderly Israelis, many of whom have still not been returned to their families and others who were later murdered.

Celebrities who have signed onto the pro-Hamas Artists4Ceasefire initiative include Mark Ruffalo, Mahershala Ali, Cynthia Nixon, Ilana Glazer, Mandy Patinkin, Sophia Bush, Jennifer Lopez, and many others.

