Disney’s ‘Agatha All Along’ Star Aubrey Plaza Says Show Includes ‘A Gay Explosion by the End’

Actress Aubrey Plaza is claiming that the new Marvel comic book series Agatha All Along will end with a “gay explosion.”

The series, starring Kathryn Hahn as the defrocked, 300-year-old witch Agatha Harkness, is set to debut this week on Disney+ for a nine-episode limited run.

The series follows the witch Harkness as she sets out to travel the “Witches’ Road” in an effort to get her magic back after her disastrous encounter with Wanda Maximov, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), in 2021’s Wandavision. Accompanied by a mysterious goth teen (Joe Locke), the witch meets a group of fellow witches who she leads on the journey.

The series has been touted for its LGBTQ “representation” and the stars on the red carpet are driving that narrative home.

For instance, Aubrey Plaza, who plays “Green Witch” Rio Vidal, was excited about the gay content of the series and agreed with an interviewer that the show gets “gayer and gayer” as the show goes on, adding, “It will be a gay explosion by the end.”

In another interview, cast member Sasheer Zamata, who plays Jennifer Kale, says that the show is the “gayest project Marvel has ever done.”

On the red carpet, a reporter noted to Zamata that Agatha All Along has been described as “the gayest project Marvel has ever done.” Zamata proved to be all-in with that characterization, saying “I would agree with that.”

Zamata then went on to claim that witches are “queer inherently.”

“Witches are queer inherently,” she explained, “just because we are outcasts and set aside for many reasons. And I think this show does a really good representation of different types of people, and that we can all use the power we have within, so like, go forth and be great.”

Of course, unlike Zamata’s characterization, in ancient lore, witches are generally “outcasts” or “set aside” because they pursue mystic and occult powers for perverted and evil goals, not just because they are “different types of people.”

The same reporter asked Plaza if the series was Marvel’s “gayest project,” and the pandering actress replied, “It better be because that what I signed up for.”

On the other hand, co-star Ami Ahn, who plays Alice Wu-Gulliver, denied that the “point” of the series is “diversity.” Ahn insisted that the “the point of it” is not really diversity, but “it’s just the world. There’s not like a whole storyline, it just is.”

Star Han also claimed that the series has so “normalized” queerness that it does not have to be the main point of the show, saying, “What is the most exciting [thing] about it is that that’s not exactly what it’s about. It’s so normalized.”

Marvel has not had good luck with shoehorning gay content into its comic book shows, though. Most recently, it’s Star Wars series, The Acolyte, was panned for its “gay witches” and LGBTQ content. The series was so badly received that it was canceled after a single season, a fate no other Star Wars series has suffered to date.

