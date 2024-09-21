Forbes: How Pro-Trump Song ‘Fighter’ Hit #1 on iTunes

“Fighter” — the new song from Breitbart’s Jon Kahn that pays tribute to former President Donald Trump’s indomitable spirit — soared to the No. 1 spot on iTunes less than 24 hours after its release, making it the most downloaded song on the entire platform. Buoyed by an endorsement from Trump on his Truth Social platform, who called the single an “unexpected honor,” “Fighter” is beating out songs from such notable pop stars as Shaboozey, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Billie Eilish.

The song, co-written by veteran hitmaker Chris Wallin, was still ranked No. 1 on iTunes across all genres of music as of Saturday afternoon, and now the mainstream media is starting to notice. “A New Song Written About Donald Trump Hits No. 1 On ITunes—Here’s How,” read a Forbes headline.

The Forbes piece notes:

“Fighter” by Jon Kahn is No. 1 on iTunes top downloads chart, which ranks songs based on their sales from the iTunes store, but does not appear on Apple Music’s Top 100chart or Spotify’s Top 50 chart for Friday, which rank popular songs based on their number of streams. BIG NUMBER 269,000. That’s how many YouTube views the official music video for “Fighter” had on YouTube as of noon Friday.

Indeed, on Friday President Trump promoted “Fighter” on his Truth Social and on his Instagram account. “This is now the Number One Song across all charts, about me. Such an unexpected honor!” Trump said on both Truth Social and Instagram.

Kahn thanked President Trump for being the “Fighter America Needs.” During an interview Friday on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Kahn was asked about what the takeaway of the song is thus far, and he told host Mike Slater, “to recognize who President Trump really is and what he goes up against and we owe it to him to keep fighting alongside him regardless of what we’re going through in our lives.”

WATCH:

On Thursday, Fox News’s The Five host Greg Gutfeld played a clip of the “Fighter” music video and asked his audile to “make it stay number 1” on the charts.

“It’s called ‘Fighter.’ It’s all over the place. It’s number 1. Listen to it. Make it stay number 1,” said Gutfeld, host of the top-rated primetime show on Fox, Gutfeld!

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

