Gutfeld on Kahn’s Chart-Topping ‘Fighter’: ‘It’s All Over the Place. Make It Stay #1’

Just 24 hours after it went live, Breitbart’s Jon Kahn’s stirring tribute to former President Donald Trump went to #1 on the iTunes charts across all genres. And 48 hours later, it’s still #1. Fueled by intense grassroots support, the song which is accompanied by a stirring video, caught the attention of Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, who implored his viewers to keep “Fighter” #1.

“Jon Kahn’s song ‘Fighter’ has just hit number 1 on iTunes,” Gutfeld said on The Five, during his segment “Greg’s Plugs,” before playing a brief clip of the song’s music video.

“It’s called ‘Fighter.’ It’s all over the place. It’s number 1. Listen to it. Make it stay number 1,” said Gutfeld, who’s primetime show on Fox, Gutfeld!, routinely draws more total viewers than his late-night competitors, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Myers, and Jimmy Fallon.

As Breitbart News reported, Kahn’s song, which plays as a tribute to former President Trump, “landed at #1 on the iTunes charts across all genres.”

“With millions of views of the video on X alone, ‘FIGHTER’ surpassed songs from the music industry’s biggest artists like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll.”

WATCH:

Kahn expressed gratitude after seeing his song resonate so strongly with listeners.

“I know I speak for my co-writer, Chris Wallin, when I say we are beyond grateful that the song is resonating so strongly and that folks responded to a portrayal of President Trump that reflects his resilience, passion and love for this country….especially when the media and Hollywood are bending over backwards to hide it,” he said.

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

