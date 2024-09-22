Cringe Overload: Cast of ‘Hamilton’ Performs Song to Support Michelle Obama’s ‘WhenWeAllVote’

The cast of the rap-centric stage musical Hamilton has debuted a cringe-inducing song to push Michelle Obama’s WhenWeAllVote organization.

The song contains eye-rolling lyrics that include the claim that America’s future is “decided by ladies who vote,” and urges listeners to register and “male a plan” to get out on Election Day. The video concludes with the message “vote for what’s right, Ham fans.” The final screen shows info for VoteRiders.org, and Obama’s WhenWeAllVote.org.

The performers lament voter integrity measures (“Purging eligible voters?” / “They’re up to old tricks” / “Changing all of the requirements for Voter ID”) and nod at various pro-abortion ballot initiatives (“You say the law’s destructive / I say it’s reproductive … We’ve won each time our rights were gambled / And we’re picking reps who will persist”).

Michelle Obama launched WhenWeAllVote in 2018 with a $8 million infusion of cash and has elicited the assistance of a long list of left-wing Hollywood elites and musicians to push her events and initiatives.

Celebrities who have lent their names to the registration drive have included Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Rapinoe, Steph Curry, Janelle Monáe, Faith Hill, and many, many more.

The organization’s board has also included a veritable Obama White House staffer reunion, with Valerie Jarrett, Tina Tchen, Pete Rouse, and Kyle Lierman — all of whom served in the Obama White House.

When it first launched, the national nonprofit was co-chaired by country music superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, NBC all-star Chris Paul, and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe.

Events have been mostly staged in Democrat strongholds across the country since 2018.

