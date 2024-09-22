Paramore Singer Hayley Williams Rants that Trump Wants to ‘Control and Punish Women’ Mid-Song

Hayley Williams, frontwoman of the American rock band Paramore, halted a recent performance to deliver a partisan rant in which she claimed, without evidence, former President Donald Trump wants to “punish” poor people.

Her unhinged rant — in which she also accused Trump of wanting to harm women, “people of color,” and LGBTQQIAAP2S+ individuals — occurred Friday at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Williams framed her accusations around “Project 2025,” which is not part of Trump’s platform.

“Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color & the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “Do you want to live in a dictatorship? Well show up and vote!”

Trump has repeatedly welcomed all Americans into his big-tent political movement, pledging to lift up the economic conditions for all Americans.

This is not the first time the rocker has forced her political views on her audience.

Last year, she lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) supporters during a recent concert, telling the crowd that “if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me.”

She once wore a t-shirt that read “Abort the Supreme Court” during a performance and frequently espouses her radical leftist opinions at concerts and on social media, promoting transgender medical procedures for children by calling it a “necessity.”

