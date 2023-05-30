Watch: Paramore Singer Haley Williams Lashes Out at Ron DeSantis Supporters During Concert — ‘You’re F**king Dead to Me’

Paramore lead singer Haley Williams lashed out at Ron DeSantis supporters during a recent concert, telling the crowd that “if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me.”

Haley Williams was performing at at a festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday when she launched into a political diatribe. “I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics”, she said as the crowd cheered its approval.

“If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me,” she added to even louder cheers. “Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Hayley Williams is no stranger to using her celebrity influencer status over young girls to promote her far-left political views. She once wore a t-shirt that read “Abort the Supreme Court” during a performance and frequently espouses her radical leftist opinions on social media.

Most recently, she has promoted transgender medical procedures for children, calling it a “necessity.”

“We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them,” she reportedly wrote on an Instagram Story post earlier this year.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity,”

