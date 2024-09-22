Robert Davi Slams Hollywood Celebs Backing Kamala: They Have a ‘Huge Disconnect’ with Average Americans

Actor, singer, and filmmaker Robert Davi has slammed the growing number of Hollywood celebrities who are lecturing Americans to vote for Kamala Harris, saying they have a “huge disconnect” with ordinary citizens — not just in terms of wealth, but also in their understanding of the problems the country faces.

Robert Davi appeared on Fox News over the weekend where he noted that pro-Kamala Harris stars, including Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep, are multi-millionaires and even billionaires.

“They’re not the rank-and-file. They’re not the Teamsters that actually make the sets work,” Davi said. He referenced a recent internal Teamsters poll showing that nearly 60 percent of members are supporting former President Donald Trump.

Instead, celebrities live in a rarefied world where they are cocooned from sky-high consumer prices and the unprecedented flood of illegal immigration — both of which are the fault of the Biden-Harris administration.

“There’s a huge disconnect in terms of money and the understanding of what the problems of our nation are,” Davi said.

Others stars to endorse Kamala Harris include Julia Roberts, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish.

Recent polls are showing that pop princess Swift’s endorsement isn’t energizing voters as much as Democrats had hoped, with the vast majority of voters saying they don’t care about Swift’s political views.

Davi, who is also a contributor to Breitbart News, slammed the left for pushing scare tactics — claiming Trump will be a dictator and will bring about global war, when in fact the opposite happened during his first term.

“All of a sudden, there’s this American amnesia from the left,” Davi said, noting that major global conflicts have broken out during the Biden-Harris administration, not Trump’s.

Davi — whose numerous movie credits also include The Goonies, Licence to Kill, and the current Reagan biopic — helmed the 2022 movie My Son Hunter, which dramatized the many shady dealings of the Biden family.

