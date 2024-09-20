Trump Scores Higher Favorability Than Taylor Swift in New York Times Poll

Former President Donald Trump has scored a higher favorability rating than Taylor Swift in a new poll from the New York Times, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Siena College.

The poll results, which were released Thursday, showed 47 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of Trump while 44 percent viewed Swift favorably. More than 2,400 likely voters were surveyed for the poll.

The results are the latest indication that Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Kamala Harris is failing to live up to the hype.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed only 6 percent of respondents said the pop star’s endorsement of Kamala Harris makes them more likely to vote for her. Meanwhile, 13 percent said it makes them less likely to support her, with the vast majority of 81 percent saying it makes no difference.

A separate YouGov poll also found that Taylor Swift’s endorsement isn’t working the magic the left had anticipated.

Just 8 percent of respondents said they would either be “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for Kamala Harris due to Swift’s endorsement. A full 20 percent said they are “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for former President Donald Trump.

Thursday’s poll showed that Kamala Harris received favorable views from 48% of respondents — statistically tied with Trump.

Taylor Swift’s endorsement has received non-stop media hype since the pop star posted her message to Instagram last week, just moments after the presidential debate. While she announced she was voting for Kamala Harris, she tempered her enthusiasm by encouraging her millions of fans to do their own research and vote however they choose.

Her reserved support comes as Harris continues to be unpopular among many young progressive voters due to the war in Gaza, causing many to flock to alternate candidates, like the Green Party’s Jill Stein.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com