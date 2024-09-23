Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Describes His Parties amid ‘Freak Offs’ Allegations in Resurfaced ‘Conan’ Interview: ‘You Need Locks on the Doors’

Video featuring a decades-old interview sees disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs describe to former Late Show host Conan O’Brien his once-famous parties amid “Freak Offs” allegations. “You gotta keep them there,” Combs explained. “You need locks on the doors.” The clip has gone viral on social media.

“We need alcohols,” Combs told O’Brien, before emphasizing that he was referring to alcohol in the plural sense, adding, “Alcohols,” to which the late night host replies, “Right, not just one alcohol — you need the ladies, you need the booze.”

“You need some water,” Combs continued. “I don’t know if you guys have noticed this, like, a lot of ladies drink water at parties. They just, you know, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re gonna leave.”

“You gotta keep them there. You need locks on the doors,” the music mogul added, to which O’Brien replied, “Okay, this is sounding kind of dangerous now.”

“It’s a little kinky,” Combs laughs, adding, “Check it out, you need a lot of heat.”

O’Brien then chimed in, asking, “Heat? You mean, physically the place has to be hot?”

“Yeah, don’t have no air conditioning,” Combs said, to which the late night host replied by asking, “No air conditioning? Why’s that?”

“Heat affects the alcohol and it also affects, like, you know, everybody gets a little bit more comfortable and loose. Builds up a nice little sweat,” Combs answered, to which O’Brien reacted, “That just sounds disgusting.”

“Depends on the way you look at it,” Combs insisted.

O’Brien then asks, “It gets kinda sexy, is that what you’re saying?” to which the music mogul replies, “Yeah.”

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported, a recently unsealed indictment reveals that the music mogul’s parties, which Combs allegedly arranged, directed, masturbated during, and electronically recorded, were apparently referred to as “Freak Offs,” and featured dayslong sexual activity involving sex workers with “a variety of controlled substances” given to victims to keep them “obedient and compliant.”

After Freak Offs, Combs would allegedly give the victims “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” according to the federal indictment, which added that the music mogul would use the recordings he had “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

Combs, who has been accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, was arrested on Monday.

The disgraced music mogul was charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Combs’ racketeering charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while his sex trafficking, fraud, or coercion charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and his transportation for purposes of prostitution charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.