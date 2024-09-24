Fact Check: Jennifer Lawrence Pushes False Claim Trump ‘Going to Ban Abortion’ in Endorsement of Kamala Harris

Claim: The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has pushed the Democrats’ false claim that President Donald Trump is “going to ban abortion” if he is re-elected. In an interview with People magazine published Tuesday, she said: “That’s the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”

Verdict: False. Trump has declined to endorse a national ban on abortion and has repeatedly stated he wants individual states to decide the matter for themselves.

Jennifer Lawrence endorsed Kamala Harris in the People interview, saying she thinks Harris is an “amazing candidate.” The actress made it abundantly clear what her most important issue is.

“Abortion is literally on the ballot,” she said.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I think she’s an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights. That’s the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”

People didn’t challenge Lawrence about the false claim concerning Trump and abortion.

Democrats are using abortion to scare their base in the hopes it will give Kamala Harris a boost in the final stretch of the election cycle.

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said last month on NBC’s Meet the Press that Trump would veto a national abortion ban if it were passed in his second term.

