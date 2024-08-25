Vance: Trump Would Veto a National Abortion Ban

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Donald Trump would veto a national abortion ban if it were passed in his second term.

Host Kristen Welker said, “It’s being talked about on the campaign trail, abortion. Democrats made the case this week and beyond this week that Donald Trump, if elected, will impose a federal ban on abortion. Donald Trump says he won’t, but can you commit, senator, sitting right here with me today, that if you and Donald Trump are elected that, you will not impose a federal ban on abortion?”

Vance said, “I can absolutely commit that, Kristen. Donald Trump has been as clear about that as possible. It’s important to step back and say what has Donald Trump said on the abortion question and how is it different from what Kamala Harris and the Democrats have said. Donald Trump wants to end this culture war on this particular topic. If California wants to have a different abortion policy than Ohio, then California has to respect Ohio, and Ohio has to respect California.”

Welker said, “Senator Graham said I will keep saying that there should be a federal ban. If such a piece of legislation landed on Donald Trump’s desk, would he veto it?”

Vance said, “I will. He would be very clear; he will not support it.”

Welker said, “Will he veto it?”

Vance said, “Yeah, if you’re not supporting it,”

Welker pressed, “So he would veto a federal abortion ban?”

Vance said, “I think he would. He said explicitly that he would.”

