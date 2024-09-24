John Leguizamo: Religious Latinos Supporting Trump over Kamala Harris Are ‘Homophobic’

Actor John Leguizamo suggested that Trump’s continued support among Hispanics may stem from their “homophobic” beliefs.

Speaking with TMZ on why Kamala Harris has not been able to poll as well among Hispanics as President Biden did in 2020, Leguizamo said that Hispanics need to be “courted” and suggested that some may be going for Trump due to homophobia.

“Latino people are not a monolith,” said Leguizamo. “No group is, right? So, religious Latinos are anti-abortion and homophobic.”

Leguizamo said that Democrats might still be able to retain those voters if they pressed the issue of housing and jobs.

The Super Mario Bros. star has been a fierce critic of Trump and Republicans going all the way back to the 2016 election. Just recently, he even suggested that Trump may not have been injured in the first assassination attempt on his life.

He also mocked Trump wearing an ear bandage at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

In 2020, Leguizamo compared Latino support for Trump to roaches being in favor of raid.

“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid. Let’s just get real,” Leguizamo. “I just feel like there’s a level of self-hate or just lack of care for the rest of your Latin brothers and sisters who are in cages, who are being demonized by this president.”