Never Trump Lincoln Project Reveals Kamala Harris’s Vulnerability with Men in Sam Elliott Voiced Ad: ‘Be a Man, Vote for a Woman’

The “Never Trump” political action committee Lincoln Project revealed Vice President Kamala Harris’s troubling vulnerability with male voters in a new ad narrated by actor Sam Elliott, urging voters to not worry about “the woman thing.” “Be a man, and vote for a woman.”

“I can’t believe we’re having this conversation again. So here we go. You know who the candidates are. You know what’s at stake,” Elliott begins in the video ad produced by the former Republican, anti-Trump group.

The A Star Is Born actor goes on to issue a common trope uttered by anti-Trumpers, claiming, “One candidate promises a divided America filled with lies and hate,” referring to the 45th president.

Ironically, Elliott then states that Harris, who is the vice president of the current administration and has been in office for nearly four years, is the candidate that “stands for change.”

Watch Below:

Notably, the ad tries to drive this point home, mentioning the word “change” when talking about Harris a staggering five times.

In a somehow even more ironic feat, Elliott then states that Harris “has more courage” and “guts” than her opponent, who has survived two assassination attempts, one of which involved him being shot in the face and raising his fist in defiance of death.

“Kamala Harris has more courage, more honor, more guts than this guy ever had,” Elliott says in the ad. “So you decide, are we really going back down that same fucking broken road or are we moving forward towards hope, towards freedom, towards change?”

“There’s promise that lies in change, and the time for change is now,” Elliott continues. “So what the hell are you waiting for? Because if it’s the woman thing, it’s time to get over that.”

“It’s time for hope, for change,” the Ghost Rider star reiterates. “It’s time to be a man and vote for a woman.”

As Breitbart News reported, video footage of Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson surfaced after the first assassination attempt on Trump’s life in July, in which Wilson was heard saying in 2015 that the donor class must “put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

Wilson later doubled down on his fear-mongering rhetoric against Trump in the wake of the second recent assassination attempt against the 45th president, calling Trump “a fascist” and “a danger to the nation.”

The Lincoln Project is also known for its co-founder John Weaver facing allegations that he has preyed upon underage boys.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.