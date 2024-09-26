Rapper Fatman Scoop Cause of Death Revealed After Mid-Show Collapse

The cause of death has been announced for rapper Fatman Scoop who collapsed on stage during a concert in Hamden, Connecticut, last month. He was 56.

The BBC reports a spokesperson for the office of the chief medical examiner in Connecticut told the PA agency the star suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Fatman Scoop is known for collaborating with artists like rapper Missy Elliott, pop star Mariah Carey, and rapper Jermaine Dupri over the years.

Real name Isaac Freeman III, he was best known for his hit song Be Faithful, which went to UK number one in 2003 and for starring in Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

In a statement released at the time of his death, his family described him as “not just a world class performer” but a “father, brother, uncle and friend.”

“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage,” it also said.

Scoop has been credited as one of New York’s most influential hip hop stars of the 1990s, with his agency, MN2S, saying at the time of his death his “legacy will live on through his timeless music”.

Fatman Scoop has died after suffering a medical emergency at a show in Connecticut, according to his tour manager.On… Posted by KBXX 97.9 The Box on Saturday, August 31, 2024

The spokesperson added: “Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe.

“His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry.”