Foo Fighters Cancel Soundside Music Festival Appearance After Dave Grohl Cheating Scandal

The Foo Fighters have canceled their scheduled appearance at the Soundside Music Festival following frontman Dave Grohl’s infidelity scandal.

The band announced their canceled appearance in an Instagram statement posted on Thursday.

“Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival. Please check the festival website for more information,” said the statement.

According to the New York Post, the Foo Fighters had been scheduled to perform alongside “Jack White, Greta Van Fleet, Bleachers, Norah Jones and Teddy Swims” before the band was “erased from the festival’s official website.”

While the Foo Fighters did not specify as to why they canceled the show, it comes within weeks of lead singer Dave Grohl announcing publicly that he cheated on his wife, Jordyn Blum, and fathered a daughter with his former mistress.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote on Instagram . “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

A source told People that Grohl’s cheating scandal has been a serious source of contention due to his image as a family man.

“We keep reading over and over again how heartbroken everyone is because Dave was supposed to be the ‘good guy,’ the rock star that didn’t have to do those rock star things,” the source told the outlet. “And people are crazy about the guy, but there is a rock star side.”

Another source also confirmed that Blum was “shocked” by the news.

“She was shocked when she found out about the baby. Her friends are like family, and they rallied around her,” the source said.

“Dave’s flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage. It’s been hurtful to Jordyn,” the source added.

This marks the second setback for the Foo Fighters in two years following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022 due to a drug overdose.

Just weeks ago Grohl and his band made headlines after trashing Donald Trump’s presidential campaign for using Foo Fighters music.