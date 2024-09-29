‘SNL’ Jokes About Deadly Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘Disgusting’

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” saw much humor to be had in the two recent assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump as it launched its 50th season.

The Trump War Room was quick to point out the macabre lack of taste the segment displayed.

Taking to X, it posted its displeasure, summing it up in the one word, “disgusting.”

“There were two assassination attempts against President Trump within a span of seven weeks.@nbcsnl apparently finds that funny. Disgusting.”

The segment in question features Trump, as played by actor James Austin Johnson, addressing his Republican followers, urging them to “come on back because we’re having fun.”

He then goes on to say “we love my rallies, except when somebody goes bing bing bing bong bing right at me… you know that happened because of the rhetoric of the radical left.”

“Saturday Night Live” began its 50th season with a parade of former co-stars, including Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris, Andy Samberg as her husband Doug Emhoff and Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden, as Breitbart News reported.

“We’ve got to stay focused,” Rudolph-as-Harris said at a mock rally in the show’s cold open.

“If we win, together, we can end the drama-la and the trauma-la and go relax in our pajama-las.”