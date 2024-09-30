Watch: Man in Texas Wins Guitar Signed by Taylor Swift at Charity Auction, Then Smashes It to Pieces

A man who won a guitar signed by Taylor Swift at a Texas charity event smashed the instrument to pieces right on stage after winning the item and the video of his gleeful act has going viral.

The video appears to have been recorded at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner held near Dallas, Texas, over the weekend and the guitar was certified as having being signed by the pop mega star, TMZ reported.

The video starts with the emcee holding a hammer in one hand and the guitar on another as the man assumed to be the winner of the auction comes to collect his prize.

But as he approaches, he grabs both the hammer and the guitar and instantly starts bashing the guitar to pieces as the crowd laughs and cheers.

Since the emcee already had the hammer ready for action, it is obvious that the whole point of the auction was to destroy the Taylor Swift item.

WATCH:

According to TMZ, the guitar was donated to the charity auction by a third party, not Swift herself.

The Ellis County Wild Game Dinner is a non-profit organization that supports agricultural education for kids.

Swift has been a particular target of criticism from the political right for years, but especially after her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

