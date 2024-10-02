Watch: Byron Donalds Shows Proof to ‘Breakfast Club’ Hosts That Kamala Harris Helped Spike Inflation

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) stunned the hosts of The Breakfast Club this week when he argued that Vice President Kamala Harris helped cause the massive rise of inflation during the Joe Biden presidency.

Speaking with Charlamagne tha God, Donalds said that Americans have not been thriving due to inflation, which he said was brought about by Kamala Harris.

“I would argue. We’re not really thriving right now. This inflation, which, by the way, was brought to us by Kamala Harris, has really slowed down people from being able to excel,” said Byron Donalds.

“By Kamala?” asked Charlamagne.

“Yes!” exclaimed Donalds.

When Charlamagne asked for him to explain how the vice president would have more responsibility for inflation than President Joe Biden, Donalds said that Kamala Harris provided the tie-breaking vote for the president’s American rescue plan.

“When Joe Biden wanted to do his American rescue plan, Kamala Harris was the tie breaking vote in the United States Senate. She broke the tie and started this inflation that has hurt so many people in our country,” said Donalds.

When the co-hosts pushed back, Byron Donalds cited a 2021 op-ed from former Bill Clinton treasury secretary Lawrence Summers.

“[Summers] said that the American rescue plan that Joe Biden wanted, that Kamala Harris was a tie-breaking vote in the United States Senate, would create a massive inflation that we have not seen an a generation. Well, guess what? Larry Summers was correct,” said Donalds.

The congressman then explained how he tried to warn the budget committee on how the bill would cause inflation.

“I was in the budget committee when they brought the bill. And I said in that committee, it’s going to cause massive inflation. That’s what happened. So the problem that we have in our economy today is that prices have gone up massively. Wages adjusted for inflation is down. Peoples pocketbooks are hurting,” he said.