Report: Denzel Washington Once Left Diddy Party Enraged, Told Actor Brandon T. Jackson to Leave ‘Before the Devil Get There’

Denzel Washington once reportedly stormed out of a party hosted by music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and later told comedian Brandon T. Jackson to leave parties early before “the devil get there.”

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Denzel Washington “screamed” at the music mogul before storming out of one of his parties in 2003. The source said Washington had been “friendly” with Diddy “in the early 2000s.”

“Denzel screamed, ‘You don’t respect anyone,’” the source told the outlet. “[Denzel and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out.”

Reps for Washington did not issue comment.

The actor’s relationship with Diddy has been a matter of public record since the early-aughts. In 2009, Diddy hosted a $3 million 40th birthday “party of the century” at New York’s Plaza Hotel that Denzel attended, according to the New York Post.

Diddy’s parties reportedly boasted a who’s who of A-list celebrities.

Though Washington has never publicly commented on Diddy or his parties, comedian Brandon T. Jackson once said that the Academy Award-winning actor once told him to leave parties early “before the devil get there.”

“Denzel always told me, [when] we be at the parties, ‘You leave 30 minutes before the devil get there. OK?’ Always remember that Denzel would leave the parties early,” Jackson said on the “Breaking the Machine” podcast in January of this year.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was indicted in September for federal sex trafficking crimes, with prosecutors alleging that he cultivated an empire that included widespread sexual abuse, forced labor, and other sordid crimes.

“The indictment accuses Combs of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes that used his ‘power and prestige’ for ”sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” the Associated Press noted at the time.

“It describes the inducement of female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances dubbed ‘Freak Offs’ that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during and often recorded. The events would sometimes last days and require IVs to recover from, the indictment said, and Combs used his employees as though they were a film crew,” it added.