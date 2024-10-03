‘Ryan’s Hope’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actor Ron Hale Dead at 78

Actor Ron Hale, who had the distinction of appearing in every season of ABC’s daytime soap opera Ryan’s Hope for its entire 13-year run, has died. He was 78.

The actor died of natural causes at his home in St. George, South Carolina on August 27, officials told TMZ.

Ron Hale was part of the original cast of ABC’s Ryan’s Hope, which began its run in 1975 and ended many seasons later in 1989. Hale played Dr. Roger Coleridge, a member of a sprawling family residing in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood when it was still dominated by Irish-Americans. The area is now predominantly Dominican.

Hale appeared in Ryan’s Hope for its entire run, acting in more than 900 episodes.

He also had a small role in the 1976 movie All the President’s Men, playing Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis.

Later, Hale joined ABC’s General Hospital in 1995, appearing in the daytime drama for five years in the role of Mike Corbin. He appeared in more than 200 episodes of the medical soap.

He also acted in the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles, appearing in close to 50 episodes.

Hale also appeared in stage productions at the Trustus Theatre in Columbia, South Carolina.

