Report: Pink Floyd’s Catalog Devalued by $100M After Roger Waters Justified October 7 Hamas Terrorist Attack

The British rock band Pink Floyd’s entire catalog of hits has reportedly suffered a stunning devaluation of $100 million, thanks in large part to frontman Roger Waters’ outbursts against Israel, including his outrageous claim that the October 7 Hamas terror attacks were justified.

Pink Floyd has agreed to sell its recorded-music and name-and-likeness rights to Sony Music for approximately $400 million, sources confirmed to Variety on Thursday. But that valuation represents a drop of $100 million from the band’s asking price of $500 million.

Waters’ comments have caused bitter infighting between the band’s members, with vocalist David Gilmour calling his bandmate anti-semitic to his “rotten core.””

As a result, according to Variety, a number of potential buyers were scared off, including a buyer who came close to signing in 2022.

Waters has made a number of outrageous comments in recent years that have landed him in hot water.

A month after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, Waters cast doubt on the massacre itself, questioning if it really happened. When asked if he thought Hamas’ attacks were justified, Waters replied: “We don’t know what they did do. But was it justified for them to resist the occupation? Yeah.”

He has also publicly chanted “to the river from the sea” — a slogan used by Hamas and its sympathizers calling for the elimination of Israel.

