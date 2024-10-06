Amazon Scraps ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series Starring Alyssa Milano

Oct. 5 (UPI) — Amazon Freevee reportedly has scrapped plans for a Who’s the Boss? sequel series featuring the original show’s stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.

The news was reported Friday by The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and TVLine.

No reason was given for the streaming service’s decision.

Co-starring Judith Light and Danny Pintauro, the show initially aired for eight seasons from 1984 through 1992 on ABC.

It followed Tony (Danza), the widowed father of young Samantha (Milano), who leaves their Brooklyn neighborhood for a job in posh Connecticuct as a housekeeper/nanny for Angela, a stuffy advertising executive and single mom of Jonathan (Pintauro).

Danza and Milano were to reprise their characters, which was to be written and executive produced by Mike Royce, co-showrunner of the recent One Day at a Time revival.

Danza and Milano have remained close over the years with Danza even attending Milano’s recent performance in the Broadway show, Chicago.

I was so proud to watch @Alyssa_Milano play Roxy in @ChicagoMusical on Broadway! I enjoyed the show so much. Everyone in it is terrific. Congratulations to Alyssa and the entire production! pic.twitter.com/HI1pT9jtpR— Tony Danza (@TonyDanza) September 29, 2024