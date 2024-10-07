‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper Ripped by Fans over ‘Disgusting’ Harris Interview: ‘Trying to Make Her Look Gen Z,’ ‘I’ll Never Listen Again’

Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, has drawn an avalanche of rage and ire from angry fans after she sat down for a saccharine chat with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Regular listeners of the podcast, known for its frank discussions about a range of subjects from human sexuality to advice for women, are accusing her of simply regurgitating propaganda for the 2024 Democratic Party nominee.

The furore has erupted at the same time Harris has been called out publicly for agreeing to interviews with left-leaning hosts — from the cast of The View to Stephen Colbert — while avoiding any chance at being confronted with a real debate about her policies and views — Harris has reportedly declined an offer to appear on finance guru Dave Ramsey’s show — on the future of the nation, as Breitbart News reported.

Harris and Cooper’s chat marked one of the first times Harris has sit down with an interviewer from outside of the traditional media space.

The podcast’s Instagram account posted a short teaser video Sunday morning showing Cooper, 30, interviewing the Democratic presidential nominee.

A slew of remarks were left on the show’s Instagram account challenging Cooper for giving the White House hopeful a soft ride on the podcast rated second in popularity only to Joe Rogan’s show in the United States.

“This was my favorite podcast and now I don’t think i’ll be able to listen again. During a massive hurricane where plenty of people are suffering and she chose to do this interview instead while stating, “I feel great”. Disappointing honestly for humankind.” wrote one (former) fan.

“DONE, this was my fav podcast. I’m 100% disgusted,” posted another.

“canceled!!!,” was yet another user’s view.

“I’m so disappointed, this feels like propaganda and trying to make her look ‘gen z.” added another.

“No cares about the VP…Trump2024” still one more cared to offer as a passing observation.

Many complained that the hurricane disaster wasn’t addressed.

“Call her daddy was more important than the millions who could use aid with rebuilding their homes ?!” read one comment.

“Did you discuss the plan for getting all the bodies that got swept into the trees and along the riverbanks in NC during the taping of this podcast?” was the next post.

“Loved CHD from the beginning, but really disappointed you chose to do this one. Why alienate so many of your fans? Especially during a natural disaster when she should have been on the ground helping people,” remarked another.

One even went so far as to write: “Damn call her daddy about to be canceled.”

A clip posted to the podcast’s official YouTube account shows more mayhem from a flock of fans furious with Cooper, a majority of them giving the interview a down vote and some drawing the connection between Harris’s priorities given the deadly aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

To date, Kamala Harris still hasn’t held a live press conference — something former President Donald Trump regularly does, unafraid to take questions from a hostile news media, as David NG of Breitbart News has pointed out.

The Harris red carpet media parade comes as she faces scathing criticism for her administration’s botched response to the devastation left by Hurricane Helene.