Kamala Harris Sets Hollywood Media Charm Offensive: ‘The View,’ Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern

Hollywood-controlled media are rolling out the red carpet for Kamala Harris this week, welcoming the Democrat presidential candidate to a range of friendly media appearances as part of a planned offensive to enhance her likeability in the final stretch of the election cycle.

Kamala Harris is set to appear on ABC’s The View, where hosts including Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg have regularly sung her praises; CBS’ late-night show with Stephen Colbert, another ally; and Howard Stern, who recently called Trump supporters “stupid.”

The aforementioned shows are all known for their soft-ball questions when it comes to Democrat politicians, seldom going beyond amiable chit-chat and mutual admiration.

The sudden blitz of media appearances — one could hardly call them interviews — comes after Kamala Harris spent the better part of the last three months avoiding hard questions about policy and her record when it comes to sky-high consumer prices, unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, and the many other failures of her administration.

To date, she still hasn’t held a live press conference — something former President Donald Trump regularly does, unafraid to take questions from a hostile news media.

Harris will sit down with ABC’s The View on Tuesday morning, followed in the afternoon by SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, her campaign said. Also on Tuesday, she will sit down with Stephen Colbert for his late-night show.

She will sit down with Spanish-language Univision on Thursday.

On Monday, she is set to appear with another friendly outlet CBS News’ 60 Minutes, which lied to its viewers in 2020 about the origins of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Kamala Harris’ media parade comes as she faces scathing criticism for her administration’s botched response to the devastation left by Hurricane Helene. This weekend, she announced $157 million in humanitarian aid to civilians in Lebanon, after allocating just $750 for the immediate needs of individual Hurricane Helene victims.

