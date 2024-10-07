Nolte: Franchises Will Make Up 50% to 70% of 2025 Releases

After a 2024 movie slate stuffed to the collar with sequels, prequels, reboots, and remakes, 2025 will look even more familiar as anywhere from 50 to 70 percent of releases will be franchise movies.

“Looking at the current 2025 calendar, between 50% and 70% of the movies from the six major studios … will be related to existing IP,” reports CNBC. “Of course, the 2025 slate is not totally set in stone and studios could add more non-franchise titles in the coming months and into next year.”

And why not when every one of this year’s top ten domestic grossed (thus far) is a sequel:

Inside Out 2 — $652.9 million

Deadpool & Wolverine — $631.3 million

Despicable Me 4 — $360.7 million

Dune: Part Two — $282.1 million

Twisters — $267.5 million

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — $250.3 million

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $196.3 million

Kung Fu Panda 4 — $193.59 million

Bad Boys: Ride or Die — $193.57 million

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes — $171.1 million

And look at what’s yet to come this year…

Smile 2

Venom 3

Gladiator 2

Moana 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Mufasa: The Lion King

Next year, once again, it’s all familiar IP, sequels, prequels, reboots, and remakes…

Wolf Man

Bridge Jones 3

MEGAN 2.0

Jurassic World 7

Downton Abbey 3

Black Phone 2

Captain America 4

Avatar 3

28 Years Later

Saw 11

Now you See Me 3

Mission: Impossible 8

Past that horizon, get ready for Toy Story 5, Shrek 5, more Hunger Games, more Batman, more Superman…

People complain about a lack of original content, but no one goes to see original content.

This baffles me. When I was growing up, it was all about the NEW… The new bands, the new TV season, the new car styles, the new movies, the Next Big Thing…. We always looked over the shoulder of the Now to get a look at what was coming. Today, it seems like everyone only wants the warmth of nostalgia and the artificial comfort of nothing ever changing. As long as Eddie Murphy is still playing Axel Foley, that means I’m still young and I’ll never die…

I’m so sick of it that I’ve lost all desire to see mainstream movies. It’s just the same stuff rehashed. It’s all spectacle and a carnival ride that says absolutely nothing about anything. What can a seventh Jurassic Park possibly offer that you haven’t already seen? Another Batman? As much as I admired the most recent Mission: Impossible, I can hardly tell those movies apart anymore. Who asked for a third Now You See Me? Or…

Maybe I’m just getting old.

