Charlamagne Tha God: Trump’s ‘America First’ Message Resonates with Voters, Kamala’s Ticket ‘Very Out of Touch’

The Breakfast Club radio show co-host Charlamagne tha God said the “America first” and “MAGA” platform of former President Donald Trump is resonating strongly with voters this election year, while the Kamala Harris ticket feels “out of touch” — especially as the Biden-Harris White House facilitates $157 million in aid to Lebanon while hurricane victims at home continue to suffer and search for answers.

Charlamagne tha God spoke about the closing weeks of the election cycle. during a recent episode of his show.

“Trump and J.D. Vance… they’ll be talking about things that are happening right here in America because it is an election season right here in America,” he said.

“It’s always America First. But then you go to Tim Walz and they’re asking him about geopolitical politics, and I think a lot of times that makes them sound, you know, very out of touch.”

He later added: “When you hear the Vances and Trumps talking about what’s happening here at home and saying things like ‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again,’ that messaging sometimes resonates a lot more — not sometimes, it does resonate a lot more.”

Charlamagne tha God spoke about Kamala Harris’ announcement over the weekend that her administration is sending $157 million in humanitarian aid to civilians in Lebanon, far less than the $45 million the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) revealed, on October 4, it had provided for the immediate needs of individual Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“People got outraged. They were like, yo, what about us right here in North Carolina?” he said. “So that ‘America First’ messaging goes a lot farther.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com