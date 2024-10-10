Actor-Comedian Eddie Griffin: ‘I Think I Might Be Going With’ Trump over ‘Liar’ Kamala Harris

Hollywood actor-comedian Eddie Griffin has slammed Kamala Harris as a “puppet” and “a lying stinking bitch,” saying he is likely to vote for former President Donald Trump in November.

Eddie Griffin, who starred in Undercover Brother and the Deuce Bigalow movies, tore into “Ka-Lyin” Harris during a recent episode of his podcast.

“I don’t know what the fuck you thinking voting for Kamala! She’s a puppet,” he said. “She has zero experience! Nobody respects her on the world stage.” At another point, he said: “How you gone vote for a lying stinking bitch. … Here’s your choices. Liar or the crook. I think I might be going with the crook.”

Griffin then enumerated Trump’s many “nigga” credentials — including surviving getting shot and being indicted by the government. “The motherfucka gonna drop an album next,” he joked.

Eddie Griffin is the latest black celebrity figure to show support for Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers such as Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Kodak Black have come forward to support the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee. Others include Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Benny The Butcher.

The rapper known as Waka Flocka Flame has doubled down on his support for former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House in November.

